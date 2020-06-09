525 E. Jackson St #306

Amenities

Chic, Modern, Downtown Living! - Available 04/01/2019. Welcome to The Jackson. This is chic, modern, downtown living at it's finest! Spacious 3rd floor unit overlooking park. The unit features large floor to ceiling windows to allow the beautiful natural light to illuminate the space. Granite counter-tops stainless steel appliances and beautiful 42" cabinets in the kitchen. Walk to work, nightlife, restaurants, bars, shops and Lake Eola! 2 covered parking spaces included in the rent! Excellent Opportunity To Live Downtown and In-Style.



(RLNE3222363)