Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

525 E. Jackson St #306

525 E Jackson St Unit 306 · No Longer Available
Location

525 E Jackson St Unit 306, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Chic, Modern, Downtown Living! - Available 04/01/2019. Welcome to The Jackson. This is chic, modern, downtown living at it's finest! Spacious 3rd floor unit overlooking park. The unit features large floor to ceiling windows to allow the beautiful natural light to illuminate the space. Granite counter-tops stainless steel appliances and beautiful 42" cabinets in the kitchen. Walk to work, nightlife, restaurants, bars, shops and Lake Eola! 2 covered parking spaces included in the rent! Excellent Opportunity To Live Downtown and In-Style.

(RLNE3222363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 E. Jackson St #306 have any available units?
525 E. Jackson St #306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 E. Jackson St #306 have?
Some of 525 E. Jackson St #306's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 E. Jackson St #306 currently offering any rent specials?
525 E. Jackson St #306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 E. Jackson St #306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 E. Jackson St #306 is pet friendly.
Does 525 E. Jackson St #306 offer parking?
Yes, 525 E. Jackson St #306 offers parking.
Does 525 E. Jackson St #306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 E. Jackson St #306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 E. Jackson St #306 have a pool?
No, 525 E. Jackson St #306 does not have a pool.
Does 525 E. Jackson St #306 have accessible units?
No, 525 E. Jackson St #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 E. Jackson St #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 E. Jackson St #306 does not have units with dishwashers.
