5191 VINELAND ROAD

This cozy, ground level 2 bedroom 2 bath home is a must see. Located minutes from Universal Studios, Mall at Millenia, I-4, Turnpike, dining and shopping, this home is in a prime location! Sitting on the backside of this community, you will have a beautiful, quiet, water view outside your back porch, a walk across the way for the pool surrounded by hibiscus flowers, and a nice place to take walks. Complete with all appliances, including washer and dryer, this home has everything you need!