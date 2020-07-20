All apartments in Orlando
5191 VINELAND ROAD
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

5191 VINELAND ROAD

5191 Vineland Road · No Longer Available
Location

5191 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pool
This cozy, ground level 2 bedroom 2 bath home is a must see. Located minutes from Universal Studios, Mall at Millenia, I-4, Turnpike, dining and shopping, this home is in a prime location! Sitting on the backside of this community, you will have a beautiful, quiet, water view outside your back porch, a walk across the way for the pool surrounded by hibiscus flowers, and a nice place to take walks. Complete with all appliances, including washer and dryer, this home has everything you need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5191 VINELAND ROAD have any available units?
5191 VINELAND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5191 VINELAND ROAD have?
Some of 5191 VINELAND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5191 VINELAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5191 VINELAND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5191 VINELAND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5191 VINELAND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5191 VINELAND ROAD offer parking?
No, 5191 VINELAND ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5191 VINELAND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5191 VINELAND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5191 VINELAND ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5191 VINELAND ROAD has a pool.
Does 5191 VINELAND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5191 VINELAND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5191 VINELAND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5191 VINELAND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
