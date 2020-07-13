5148 MILLENIA WATERS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center courtyard gym game room pool bbq/grill

Luxury Living at it's Best! Don't miss your chance to live in this Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment with 9' Ceilings and Balcony Overlooking The Courtyard & Fountain. Amenities include Pool, Gym, Game Room, Gas BBQ Grills, Free Starbucks Coffee Machine, Gated Community with nightly Sheriff Dept presences, Plus Gated Apartment only access. Pool area has a covered sitting area with 75" TV's and Game Area. Business Center Available. Complex shows Tenant Appreciation by hosting Free Weekly Events where they have food trucks, Ice Cream Trucks, Buffet Catering and Prize Giveaways All FREE for just being a Tenant! This place is Amazing! Worth Every Penny of Rent! Very Unique Floor Plan and Close Net and Friendly Residents. Mall of Millennia is about 3 min away. Universal is 5 min away and Disney is about 15 min away. Don't miss your chance to Live in Style and Comfort in this upscale Residential Apartment Community!