5148 MILLENIA WATERS DRIVE
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

5148 MILLENIA WATERS DRIVE

5148 Millenia Waters Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5148 Millenia Waters Drive, Orlando, FL 32839
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
Luxury Living at it's Best! Don't miss your chance to live in this Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment with 9' Ceilings and Balcony Overlooking The Courtyard & Fountain. Amenities include Pool, Gym, Game Room, Gas BBQ Grills, Free Starbucks Coffee Machine, Gated Community with nightly Sheriff Dept presences, Plus Gated Apartment only access. Pool area has a covered sitting area with 75" TV's and Game Area. Business Center Available. Complex shows Tenant Appreciation by hosting Free Weekly Events where they have food trucks, Ice Cream Trucks, Buffet Catering and Prize Giveaways All FREE for just being a Tenant! This place is Amazing! Worth Every Penny of Rent! Very Unique Floor Plan and Close Net and Friendly Residents. Mall of Millennia is about 3 min away. Universal is 5 min away and Disney is about 15 min away. Don't miss your chance to Live in Style and Comfort in this upscale Residential Apartment Community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

