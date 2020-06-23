All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814

5141 Fenwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5141 Fenwood Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
ONE BEDROOM WITH ONE CAR GARAGE GARAGE APT FOR RENT IN BALDWIN PARK INCL ELECTRIC AND WATER PLUS CABLE AND INTERNET - RENT INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND WATER ALSO HIGH SPEED INTERNET.When you live in Baldwin Park, its easy to meet new people, try new things and get involved. Or you can just watch the world go by from the comfort of your own front porch. Wide sidewalks on every street, miles of bike paths and trails around the lakes encourage neighbors to get out and about. Dogs and kids are the social glue at the neighborhood parks, playgrounds and pools. Residents have formed dozens of clubs and civic associations, and new ones are cropping up all the time. With top schools, popular restaurants, and a busy schedule of special events, Baldwin Park has become one of Orlandos most desirable neighborhoods.
PLEASE CONTACT Eric Jia 4074011431

(RLNE2393943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 have any available units?
5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 have?
Some of 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 currently offering any rent specials?
5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 is pet friendly.
Does 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 offer parking?
Yes, 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 does offer parking.
Does 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 have a pool?
Yes, 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 has a pool.
Does 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 have accessible units?
No, 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach