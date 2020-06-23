5141 Fenwood Lane Suite 2814

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym playground pool dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

ONE BEDROOM WITH ONE CAR GARAGE GARAGE APT FOR RENT IN BALDWIN PARK INCL ELECTRIC AND WATER PLUS CABLE AND INTERNET - RENT INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND WATER ALSO HIGH SPEED INTERNET.When you live in Baldwin Park, its easy to meet new people, try new things and get involved. Or you can just watch the world go by from the comfort of your own front porch. Wide sidewalks on every street, miles of bike paths and trails around the lakes encourage neighbors to get out and about. Dogs and kids are the social glue at the neighborhood parks, playgrounds and pools. Residents have formed dozens of clubs and civic associations, and new ones are cropping up all the time. With top schools, popular restaurants, and a busy schedule of special events, Baldwin Park has become one of Orlandos most desirable neighborhoods.

PLEASE CONTACT Eric Jia 4074011431



