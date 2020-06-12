Amenities

5124 Park Central Drive #524 Available 07/09/19 2/2 Condo near Millenia Mall, Orlando - Belmont -This 2nd floor condo has a well-designed spacious floor plan with two master bedrooms suites. The living room is open to the kitchen and has sliding glass doors leading out to a screen-enclosed patio. The floors are tiled throughout. A separate laundry features a full-size washer & dryer.



Located in the exclusive gated community of Park Central, which is loaded with amenities like a 5000 sqft state of the art fitness facility, complimentary on-site athletic director, yoga/aerobics room, in-door, full court, basketball gym, lighted sand volleyball court, 5 pools, tennis courts, sports bar/full service restaurant w/ plasma screens, you will never want to leave! Close to Millenia Mall & Universal studios.



Community Amenities

New Private Restaurant

New Multi-level Fitness Facility

Zen Inspired Yoga and Aerobics Room

24-hour Manned Entry Gate

Five Private Swimming Pools

Movie Screening Room with Plush Seating

Two Lighted Tennis Courts

Waterside Boardwalk Areas



Unit Amenities

Security System (connection not included)

Garden view

Full-size Washer and Dryer

Screened-in Porch

Ceramic Tile Foyer

Ceiling Fans

Microwave

High-speed Internet Available



