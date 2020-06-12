All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

5124 Park Central Drive #524

5124 Park Central Dr Unit 524 · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Park Central Dr Unit 524, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
ceiling fan
yoga
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
5124 Park Central Drive #524 Available 07/09/19 2/2 Condo near Millenia Mall, Orlando - Belmont -This 2nd floor condo has a well-designed spacious floor plan with two master bedrooms suites. The living room is open to the kitchen and has sliding glass doors leading out to a screen-enclosed patio. The floors are tiled throughout. A separate laundry features a full-size washer & dryer.

Located in the exclusive gated community of Park Central, which is loaded with amenities like a 5000 sqft state of the art fitness facility, complimentary on-site athletic director, yoga/aerobics room, in-door, full court, basketball gym, lighted sand volleyball court, 5 pools, tennis courts, sports bar/full service restaurant w/ plasma screens, you will never want to leave! Close to Millenia Mall & Universal studios.

Community Amenities
New Private Restaurant
New Multi-level Fitness Facility
Zen Inspired Yoga and Aerobics Room
24-hour Manned Entry Gate
Five Private Swimming Pools
Movie Screening Room with Plush Seating
Two Lighted Tennis Courts
Waterside Boardwalk Areas

Unit Amenities
Security System (connection not included)
Garden view
Full-size Washer and Dryer
Screened-in Porch
Ceramic Tile Foyer
Ceiling Fans
Microwave
High-speed Internet Available

(RLNE4177682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Park Central Drive #524 have any available units?
5124 Park Central Drive #524 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 Park Central Drive #524 have?
Some of 5124 Park Central Drive #524's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Park Central Drive #524 currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Park Central Drive #524 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Park Central Drive #524 pet-friendly?
No, 5124 Park Central Drive #524 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5124 Park Central Drive #524 offer parking?
No, 5124 Park Central Drive #524 does not offer parking.
Does 5124 Park Central Drive #524 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5124 Park Central Drive #524 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Park Central Drive #524 have a pool?
Yes, 5124 Park Central Drive #524 has a pool.
Does 5124 Park Central Drive #524 have accessible units?
No, 5124 Park Central Drive #524 does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Park Central Drive #524 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 Park Central Drive #524 does not have units with dishwashers.
