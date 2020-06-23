Amenities
5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 Available 01/14/19 Beautiful Condo with Amenities! - Ideally located just minutes to the Mall at Millenia and I-4. This gorgeous condo has many amazing upgrades, including dark cabinets and countertops, laminate floor, and a glass bowl sink in the bathroom just to name a few. The split floor plan increases desirability and each bedroom has direct access to a bathroom. It also comes with a washer, dryer, stove, dishwasher, and fridge. The community amenities include: Two Story Fitness Center, Day Spa and Sauna, 5 Resort Style Swimming Pools, 2 Illuminated Tennis Courts, Indoor Racquetball and Basketball courts, Sand Volleyball Court, and more. At this price it won't last long!
Note: This property does not allow pets.
