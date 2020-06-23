All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814

5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Park Central
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 Available 01/14/19 Beautiful Condo with Amenities! - Ideally located just minutes to the Mall at Millenia and I-4. This gorgeous condo has many amazing upgrades, including dark cabinets and countertops, laminate floor, and a glass bowl sink in the bathroom just to name a few. The split floor plan increases desirability and each bedroom has direct access to a bathroom. It also comes with a washer, dryer, stove, dishwasher, and fridge. The community amenities include: Two Story Fitness Center, Day Spa and Sauna, 5 Resort Style Swimming Pools, 2 Illuminated Tennis Courts, Indoor Racquetball and Basketball courts, Sand Volleyball Court, and more. At this price it won't last long!

Note: This property does not allow pets.

(RLNE4547375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 have any available units?
5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 have?
Some of 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 is pet friendly.
Does 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 offer parking?
No, 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 does not offer parking.
Does 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 have a pool?
Yes, 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 has a pool.
Does 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 have accessible units?
No, 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 Park Central Dr Unit 814 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach