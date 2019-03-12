All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 17 2020 at 12:58 AM

509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE

509 Osceola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

509 Osceola Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Cherokee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family property. Enjoy the character and charm of this property, with modern updates throughout. Sitting on a cobblestone street, with beautiful oak trees lining the path to Lake Cherokee Park. Near to Thornton Park and Downtown Orlando, but situated on a quiet, cobblestone street; this home has a spacious living room and dining room, updated kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and oversized front and back decks. Central AC & Heat, Fireplace, hardwood floors, crown molding and high ceilings lend to the charm of this home. Rear Decks for entertaining or grilling and large front deck complete with swing. Fenced in yard and longer driveway to accommodate all parking off street. Pest control included in the rent amount. This home is in the Orange County School District. One year lease. Pest Control, Trash and sewer included in rent, tenant is responsible for additional utilities. Available January 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have any available units?
509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have?
Some of 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

