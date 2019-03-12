509 S OSCEOLA AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family property. Enjoy the character and charm of this property, with modern updates throughout. Sitting on a cobblestone street, with beautiful oak trees lining the path to Lake Cherokee Park. Near to Thornton Park and Downtown Orlando, but situated on a quiet, cobblestone street; this home has a spacious living room and dining room, updated kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and oversized front and back decks. Central AC & Heat, Fireplace, hardwood floors, crown molding and high ceilings lend to the charm of this home. Rear Decks for entertaining or grilling and large front deck complete with swing. Fenced in yard and longer driveway to accommodate all parking off street. Pest control included in the rent amount. This home is in the Orange County School District. One year lease. Pest Control, Trash and sewer included in rent, tenant is responsible for additional utilities. Available January 2020.