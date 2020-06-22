All apartments in Orlando
5049 ELESE STREET
5049 ELESE STREET

5049 Elese Street · No Longer Available
Location

5049 Elese Street, Orlando, FL 32811
Carver Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NEWLY REMODELED 3BR/2BA HOME IN MALIBU GROVES - Spacious 3BR/2BA remodeled home with new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, stainless appliances, flooring, freshly painted, huge living/dining room, new baths, and screened porch overlooking the backyard. Convenient location.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

(RLNE5590432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5049 ELESE STREET have any available units?
5049 ELESE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5049 ELESE STREET have?
Some of 5049 ELESE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5049 ELESE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5049 ELESE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5049 ELESE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5049 ELESE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5049 ELESE STREET offer parking?
No, 5049 ELESE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5049 ELESE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5049 ELESE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5049 ELESE STREET have a pool?
No, 5049 ELESE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5049 ELESE STREET have accessible units?
No, 5049 ELESE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5049 ELESE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5049 ELESE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
