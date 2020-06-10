5040 Park Central Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool hot tub media room tennis court

Beautiful apartment home with wood floors, nice counters and cabinets. This unit includes washer and dryer, screened in patio, and stainless steel appliances. Each room has its own bathroom and walk-in closet. The community is gated with security guards 24/7, visitors need parking passes from the guard to come in. This beautiful complex has multiple pools, tennis court, basketball court, very nice and convenient gym with everything in it and to top it off there is a little mini market store and movie theater. It is walking distance from a Publix shopping plaza, minutes away from the interstate, very centralized location. The leasing office is very friendly and extremely helpful.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/orlando-fl?lid=12973781



(RLNE5473137)