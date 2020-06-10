All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5040 Park Central Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5040 Park Central Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5040 Park Central Drive

5040 Park Central Drive · (407) 761-6041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Park Central
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5040 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2032 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Beautiful apartment home with wood floors, nice counters and cabinets. This unit includes washer and dryer, screened in patio, and stainless steel appliances. Each room has its own bathroom and walk-in closet. The community is gated with security guards 24/7, visitors need parking passes from the guard to come in. This beautiful complex has multiple pools, tennis court, basketball court, very nice and convenient gym with everything in it and to top it off there is a little mini market store and movie theater. It is walking distance from a Publix shopping plaza, minutes away from the interstate, very centralized location. The leasing office is very friendly and extremely helpful.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/orlando-fl?lid=12973781

(RLNE5473137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 Park Central Drive have any available units?
5040 Park Central Drive has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5040 Park Central Drive have?
Some of 5040 Park Central Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 Park Central Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5040 Park Central Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 Park Central Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5040 Park Central Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5040 Park Central Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5040 Park Central Drive does offer parking.
Does 5040 Park Central Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5040 Park Central Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 Park Central Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5040 Park Central Drive has a pool.
Does 5040 Park Central Drive have accessible units?
No, 5040 Park Central Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 Park Central Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 Park Central Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5040 Park Central Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Pine Harbour
10600 Bloomfield Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity