Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5017 City St #1926

5017 City St Unit 1926 · No Longer Available
Location

5017 City St Unit 1926, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
alarm system
basketball court
courtyard
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
5017 City St #1926 Available 03/15/19 Charles Towne at Park Central! Pet Friendly - AVAILABLE MARCH 15th! 1 bed/1 bath condo is located in the gated community of Charles Town at Park Central is on the 2nd floor with a screened balcony. There is a washer/dryer, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and alarm system(tenant will monitor). The home has a living room/dining room combination. You will have a beautiful view of the courtyard and the pool.
Community amenities: state of the art fitness, yoga/aerobics rm, in-door basketball-full court, volleyball court w/light, tennis courts, 5 pools and sports bar, full service restaurant w/plasma screens! Conveniently located to the Millenia Mall and Universal Studios!

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Kitchen Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Living/Dining Room Combo
Inside Utility w/Washer & Dryer
Walk-in Closet
Ceiling Fans
Alarm-Tenant to Monitor
Carpet/Vinyl Flooring
Screened Porch

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2948561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

