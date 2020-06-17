Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible alarm system basketball court courtyard gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court yoga

5017 City St #1926 Available 03/15/19 Charles Towne at Park Central! Pet Friendly - AVAILABLE MARCH 15th! 1 bed/1 bath condo is located in the gated community of Charles Town at Park Central is on the 2nd floor with a screened balcony. There is a washer/dryer, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and alarm system(tenant will monitor). The home has a living room/dining room combination. You will have a beautiful view of the courtyard and the pool.

Community amenities: state of the art fitness, yoga/aerobics rm, in-door basketball-full court, volleyball court w/light, tennis courts, 5 pools and sports bar, full service restaurant w/plasma screens! Conveniently located to the Millenia Mall and Universal Studios!



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit

All Kitchen Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Living/Dining Room Combo

Inside Utility w/Washer & Dryer

Walk-in Closet

Ceiling Fans

Alarm-Tenant to Monitor

Carpet/Vinyl Flooring

Screened Porch



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



