5017 City St 1916

Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bath, 829 sq. ft Fenwick model., with 220 Sf. garage plus additional designated parking spot, less than 1 mile from exclusive Mall of Millennia, Disney World, I-Drive, Universal Studios, Sea World. And, the World of Epcot right outside your window. Close to all major thoroughfares: I-4, 408, 441, and Beachline.
CONDOMINIUM FEATURES
Crown molding
Designer light fixtures
Ceiling fans
Full-size washer and dryer
Screened patio with pool view
Tuscany designer paint colors
Two walk-in closets
One car garage
AMENITIES
24-hour manned entry gate
5 pools with Wi-Fi access
State of the art multi-level fitness center
Indoor racquetball court
Zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room
Spinning room
Lighted tennis and volleyball courts
Full size indoor basketball court
Magnificent lakes, fountains, courtyards and walking trails
