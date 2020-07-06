5017 City St 1916

Amenities

Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bath, 829 sq. ft Fenwick model., with 220 Sf. garage plus additional designated parking spot, less than 1 mile from exclusive Mall of Millennia, Disney World, I-Drive, Universal Studios, Sea World. And, the World of Epcot right outside your window. Close to all major thoroughfares: I-4, 408, 441, and Beachline.



Crown molding

Designer light fixtures

Ceiling fans

Full-size washer and dryer

Screened patio with pool view

Tuscany designer paint colors

Two walk-in closets

One car garage



24-hour manned entry gate

5 pools with Wi-Fi access

State of the art multi-level fitness center

Indoor racquetball court

Zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room

Spinning room

Lighted tennis and volleyball courts

Full size indoor basketball court

Magnificent lakes, fountains, courtyards and walking trails



