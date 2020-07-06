All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 25 2020

5017 City St 1916

5017 City Street · No Longer Available
Location

5017 City Street, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
City St. - Property Id: 201322

Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bath, 829 sq. ft Fenwick model., with 220 Sf. garage plus additional designated parking spot, less than 1 mile from exclusive Mall of Millennia, Disney World, I-Drive, Universal Studios, Sea World. And, the World of Epcot right outside your window. Close to all major thoroughfares: I-4, 408, 441, and Beachline.

CONDOMINIUM FEATURES
Crown molding
Designer light fixtures
Ceiling fans
Full-size washer and dryer
Screened patio with pool view
Tuscany designer paint colors
Two walk-in closets
One car garage

AMENITIES
24-hour manned entry gate
5 pools with Wi-Fi access
State of the art multi-level fitness center
Indoor racquetball court
Zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room
Spinning room
Lighted tennis and volleyball courts
Full size indoor basketball court
Magnificent lakes, fountains, courtyards and walking trails

Call Rose Thomas
407-484-8505
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/201322
Property Id 201322

(RLNE5456950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

