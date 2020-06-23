All apartments in Orlando
5 W Harding St Unit C
5 W Harding St Unit C

5 W Harding St Unit C · No Longer Available
Location

5 W Harding St Unit C, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 3 story Townhome in SoDo area! - LOCATION...LOCATION...LOCATION... centered in Orlando's SODO District. The SoDo District is a thriving urban business district surrounded by many of Orlando's historic neighborhoods known for their lakes, walkable parks and streets filled with activities such as free concerts and film festivals. Walk to nearby shopping and close to the Orlando Regional Hospital. Just South of Downtown Orlando (hence...SODO), access to everywhere is convenient! This beautiful three story townhome offers two master suites on the 3rd level and a 3rd bedroom or office/den on the first. A full 2-car garage with private rear access and entry to your home via garage door remote. The main floor features a kitchen open to the family room and a separate formal dining room. Both family room and dining room offer private balconies. Make this your home in the NEW YEAR! Applications are available on our website or contact your Realtor for a viewing today.

(RLNE4622216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 W Harding St Unit C have any available units?
5 W Harding St Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 5 W Harding St Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
5 W Harding St Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 W Harding St Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 W Harding St Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 5 W Harding St Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 5 W Harding St Unit C does offer parking.
Does 5 W Harding St Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 W Harding St Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 W Harding St Unit C have a pool?
No, 5 W Harding St Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 5 W Harding St Unit C have accessible units?
No, 5 W Harding St Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 5 W Harding St Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 W Harding St Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 W Harding St Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 W Harding St Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
