Last updated May 24 2019 at 3:53 PM

5 E Orlando St

5 W Orlando Street · No Longer Available
Location

5 W Orlando Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE - CANCELLED for Thursday, May 23rd -- 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Unit has been leased and no longer available.

Totally Charming College Park Duplex is Available NOW!
This cozy 2/1 unit with carport parking was recently renovated and updated thru out.
New tile floor in the kitchen.
All new cabinets with granite counter tops and newer appliances.
Bathroom updated with new fixtures and tile.
Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.
1 Pet allowed with approved application and deposit
College Park
Duplex
Convenient to I-4

Hardwood Floors recently refinished.
Carport for each tenant with laundry room/storage room. Washer/Dryer not included.
New roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 E Orlando St have any available units?
5 E Orlando St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 E Orlando St have?
Some of 5 E Orlando St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 E Orlando St currently offering any rent specials?
5 E Orlando St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 E Orlando St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 E Orlando St is pet friendly.
Does 5 E Orlando St offer parking?
Yes, 5 E Orlando St offers parking.
Does 5 E Orlando St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 E Orlando St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 E Orlando St have a pool?
No, 5 E Orlando St does not have a pool.
Does 5 E Orlando St have accessible units?
No, 5 E Orlando St does not have accessible units.
Does 5 E Orlando St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 E Orlando St has units with dishwashers.
