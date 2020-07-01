4937 Walden Cir

Amenities

Come see this 2-story, villa-styled condo in a perfectly-located subdivision. Near major shopping mall and outstanding restaurants, it is convenient to I-4 and downtown as well as the theme park attractions.Complete with new carpet and flooring, new interior paint, newer washer and dryer it is in move-in condition. . Lots of closet and storage space. Attached one-car garage. Water/sewer is included in HOA fee. Walk through this beautifully landscaped, Palm Coast styled community to the enjoyable community pool, spa and cabana. An easy lifestyle at a very low rent rate. Go to http://fcgrealty.com/ for the rental application.. Renters insurance is required.