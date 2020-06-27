4928 CASABA PLACE

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your very own paradise, hidden away on it's own large interior lot and very quiet neighborhood, just minutes from downtown. Relax in the large backyard with your family or entertain as many friends as you can invite throughout the year. You will enjoy a large landscaped backyard, with COMPLETE PRIVACY! On the inside, the recently RENOVATED interior sports a lovely open kitchen, separate master suite with and beautifully tiled shower, as well as full-sized walk-in closet. This split plan home has clean and beautiful laminate throughout all three bedrooms all with extra large closets for storage. The family areas have laminate for easy maintenance in the high traffic areas. The formal living and dining rooms just off the foyer are immaculate and are great areas for entertaining or for use as an office. The open concept kitchen opens to the family room. Recent updates and renovations include: new electric box, new WATER HEATER (2018), New Roof in 2018, Re-plumbed in 2018 and new A/C in 2017, renovated master bedroom and bathroom. The neighborhood is spectacular and very convenient to shopping, restaurants, major roads, airport or work centers. Super schools: Dover Shores Elementary, Jackson Middle and Boone High (Go Braves) Don't wait to see this gorgeous home in Dover Estates. Home is also listed For Sale. Owner will take off the For Sale market when leased. Tenants will be required to have renters insurance before move-in.