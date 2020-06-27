All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 PM

4928 CASABA PLACE

4928 Casaba Place · No Longer Available
Location

4928 Casaba Place, Orlando, FL 32812
Dover Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your very own paradise, hidden away on it's own large interior lot and very quiet neighborhood, just minutes from downtown. Relax in the large backyard with your family or entertain as many friends as you can invite throughout the year. You will enjoy a large landscaped backyard, with COMPLETE PRIVACY! On the inside, the recently RENOVATED interior sports a lovely open kitchen, separate master suite with and beautifully tiled shower, as well as full-sized walk-in closet. This split plan home has clean and beautiful laminate throughout all three bedrooms all with extra large closets for storage. The family areas have laminate for easy maintenance in the high traffic areas. The formal living and dining rooms just off the foyer are immaculate and are great areas for entertaining or for use as an office. The open concept kitchen opens to the family room. Recent updates and renovations include: new electric box, new WATER HEATER (2018), New Roof in 2018, Re-plumbed in 2018 and new A/C in 2017, renovated master bedroom and bathroom. The neighborhood is spectacular and very convenient to shopping, restaurants, major roads, airport or work centers. Super schools: Dover Shores Elementary, Jackson Middle and Boone High (Go Braves) Don't wait to see this gorgeous home in Dover Estates. Home is also listed For Sale. Owner will take off the For Sale market when leased. Tenants will be required to have renters insurance before move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4928 CASABA PLACE have any available units?
4928 CASABA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4928 CASABA PLACE have?
Some of 4928 CASABA PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4928 CASABA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4928 CASABA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 CASABA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4928 CASABA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4928 CASABA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4928 CASABA PLACE offers parking.
Does 4928 CASABA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 CASABA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 CASABA PLACE have a pool?
No, 4928 CASABA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4928 CASABA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4928 CASABA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 CASABA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4928 CASABA PLACE has units with dishwashers.

