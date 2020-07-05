All apartments in Orlando
4921 Southlawn Ave
4921 Southlawn Ave

4921 Southlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Southlawn Avenue, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
STUNNING lake view 3 bedroom single-family home located at Millennia Park! - Charming and Cozy 3 bedroom single-family home, LAKE VIEW, located at Millennia Park! Great location, friendly gated community, near to everything you need, close to commercial area and theme parks, Millennia Mall and great schools. It has lots of features: kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in closets, 2 car garage and more, washer and dryer in unit and covered patio.
MUST SEE IT!

(RLNE5698906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Southlawn Ave have any available units?
4921 Southlawn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4921 Southlawn Ave have?
Some of 4921 Southlawn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 Southlawn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Southlawn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Southlawn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 Southlawn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4921 Southlawn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4921 Southlawn Ave offers parking.
Does 4921 Southlawn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4921 Southlawn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Southlawn Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4921 Southlawn Ave has a pool.
Does 4921 Southlawn Ave have accessible units?
No, 4921 Southlawn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Southlawn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4921 Southlawn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

