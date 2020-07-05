4921 Southlawn Ave

Amenities
STUNNING lake view 3 bedroom single-family home located at Millennia Park! - Charming and Cozy 3 bedroom single-family home, LAKE VIEW, located at Millennia Park! Great location, friendly gated community, near to everything you need, close to commercial area and theme parks, Millennia Mall and great schools. It has lots of features: kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in closets, 2 car garage and more, washer and dryer in unit and covered patio.
MUST SEE IT!
(RLNE5698906)