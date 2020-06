Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED - Townhouse - This beautiful up graded FULLY FURNISHED town house is MOVE-IN READY, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town-home in Tuscany Place is easy living at its best! Enjoy plenty of counter space in this spacious kitchen with HUGE CENTER ISLAND and over-sized sink. 42” wood cabinets, gorgeous GRANITE counter tops and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. The bathrooms offers a DOUBLE SINK VANITY. The unit also includes upgrade tile and a spacious 2 car garage. Gated community / Community pool and Fitness Center and Clubhouse is fantastic.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2974659)