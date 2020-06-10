All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4813 Matteo Trail

4813 Matteo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4813 Matteo Trail, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Space 3bd/2.5ba Townhome conveniently located near Millenia Mall area!!Move in June 2020! 1/2 bath on 1st floor as well as all living area with tile flooring! All bedrooms on 2nd floor! - Rent: $1,680 Deposit: $1,680

This 2 story spacious townhouse has much to offer!!

Kitchen has granite counter tops with beautiful cabinets!!
Tile and carpet throughout!!

Nice size laundry area with washer and dryer included!
Attached one car Garage!

Tuscany Place is a gated community located just off Millenia Blvd!

****** THIS IS A TENANT OCCUPIED PROPERTY & SHOWINGS MUST BE ARRANGED WITH A 24 HR NOTICE ******

Live close to everything, Millenia Mall with fine dining and shopping - Disney area. As well as easy access to I-4 & other major highways.

CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Millenia
Middle - Westridge
High - Oak Ridge
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4064292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 Matteo Trail have any available units?
4813 Matteo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4813 Matteo Trail have?
Some of 4813 Matteo Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 Matteo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4813 Matteo Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 Matteo Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4813 Matteo Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4813 Matteo Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4813 Matteo Trail does offer parking.
Does 4813 Matteo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4813 Matteo Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 Matteo Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4813 Matteo Trail has a pool.
Does 4813 Matteo Trail have accessible units?
No, 4813 Matteo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 Matteo Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4813 Matteo Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
