4813 Matteo Trail

Space 3bd/2.5ba Townhome conveniently located near Millenia Mall area!!Move in June 2020! 1/2 bath on 1st floor as well as all living area with tile flooring! All bedrooms on 2nd floor! - Rent: $1,680 Deposit: $1,680



This 2 story spacious townhouse has much to offer!!



Kitchen has granite counter tops with beautiful cabinets!!

Tile and carpet throughout!!



Nice size laundry area with washer and dryer included!

Attached one car Garage!



Tuscany Place is a gated community located just off Millenia Blvd!



****** THIS IS A TENANT OCCUPIED PROPERTY & SHOWINGS MUST BE ARRANGED WITH A 24 HR NOTICE ******



Live close to everything, Millenia Mall with fine dining and shopping - Disney area. As well as easy access to I-4 & other major highways.



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Millenia

Middle - Westridge

High - Oak Ridge

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***



No Pets Allowed



