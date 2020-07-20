4805 Normandy Place Unit 102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking business center guest parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking guest parking

Townes of Southgate 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom First Floor Condo - Move-in ready, clean and comfortable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom first floor condo. Conveniently located close to shopping, business centers, highways and schools. Tile floors throughout unit, screened-in porch, breakfast bar in kitchen, storage closet, and washer/dryer included. One assigned parking spot with guest parking available on a first come first serve basis.



Rental Criteria:

- One compete application per adult

- Household income 3x rent amount

- No previous evictions

- No past due amounts owed to previous landlords and/or utility companies

- No more than 3 late rent payments in past 2 years

- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant per household

- One pet limit, no aggressive dog breeds or exotic animals, 25 lbs max, $500 pet deposit



Application Process:

- Only complete applications from prospects who have already viewed/toured the home will be considered. No sight-unseen applications.

- Applications are reviewed in the order they are received.

- Application review process can take between 1 to 3 business days to complete.



Call us at (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE4118297)