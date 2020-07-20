All apartments in Orlando
4805 Normandy Place Unit 102

4805 Normandy Place · No Longer Available
Location

4805 Normandy Place, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
business center
guest parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Townes of Southgate 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom First Floor Condo - Move-in ready, clean and comfortable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom first floor condo. Conveniently located close to shopping, business centers, highways and schools. Tile floors throughout unit, screened-in porch, breakfast bar in kitchen, storage closet, and washer/dryer included. One assigned parking spot with guest parking available on a first come first serve basis.

Rental Criteria:
- One compete application per adult
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions
- No past due amounts owed to previous landlords and/or utility companies
- No more than 3 late rent payments in past 2 years
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant per household
- One pet limit, no aggressive dog breeds or exotic animals, 25 lbs max, $500 pet deposit

Application Process:
- Only complete applications from prospects who have already viewed/toured the home will be considered. No sight-unseen applications.
- Applications are reviewed in the order they are received.
- Application review process can take between 1 to 3 business days to complete.

Call us at (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4118297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 have any available units?
4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 have?
Some of 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 Normandy Place Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
