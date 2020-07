Amenities

Corner unit! Condo in DESIRABLE Southbrooke Community in East Orlando** Perfect Unit to Live! Featuring 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, situated with Large Sprawling Greenery as the backyard. This Unit boasts Updated tile throughout, and Close to all your conveniences including shopping, restaurants, Barber Park, airport, all major highways and more! Enjoy the Community Amenities, including the pool, tennis courts.