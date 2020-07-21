4749 Muir Village

Amenities
3/2 For Rent in Orlando for $1,300/mo - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
We are NOT currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.
YEAR BUILT: 1998
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Vinyl Plank and tile
FENCED YARD: Yes
POWER COMPANY: OUC
WATER COMPANY: OUC
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: Sewer
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY:
-MIDDLE SCHOOL:
-HIGH SCHOOL:
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: One car garage
