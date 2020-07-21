All apartments in Orlando
4749 Muir Village

4749 Muir Village · No Longer Available
Location

4749 Muir Village, Orlando, FL 32808
Signal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2 For Rent in Orlando for $1,300/mo - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/945893?source=marketing

We are NOT currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.

YEAR BUILT: 1998
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Vinyl Plank and tile
FENCED YARD: Yes

POWER COMPANY: OUC
WATER COMPANY: OUC
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: Sewer
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY:
-MIDDLE SCHOOL:
-HIGH SCHOOL:
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: One car garage

(RLNE4972287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4749 Muir Village have any available units?
4749 Muir Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4749 Muir Village have?
Some of 4749 Muir Village's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4749 Muir Village currently offering any rent specials?
4749 Muir Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4749 Muir Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 4749 Muir Village is pet friendly.
Does 4749 Muir Village offer parking?
Yes, 4749 Muir Village offers parking.
Does 4749 Muir Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4749 Muir Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4749 Muir Village have a pool?
Yes, 4749 Muir Village has a pool.
Does 4749 Muir Village have accessible units?
No, 4749 Muir Village does not have accessible units.
Does 4749 Muir Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 4749 Muir Village does not have units with dishwashers.
