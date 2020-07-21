4749 Muir Village

Amenities

3/2 For Rent in Orlando for $1,300/mo - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/945893?source=marketing



We are NOT currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.



YEAR BUILT: 1998

SCREEN PORCH: No

FLORIDA ROOM: No

STORAGE SHED: No

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Electric

FLOOR COVERING: Vinyl Plank and tile

FENCED YARD: Yes



POWER COMPANY: OUC

WATER COMPANY: OUC

CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: Sewer

SCHOOLS:

-ELEMENTARY:

-MIDDLE SCHOOL:

-HIGH SCHOOL:

AIR CONDITIONING: Central

HEATING: Central

OTHER FEATURES: One car garage



