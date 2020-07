Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 full bath condo on the 1st floor in Walden Palms. This great condo has an open concept floor plan. There is also a laundry room inside the unit. Living/dining room combo. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and full bathrooms. This amazing condo is directly in front of the new Porche dealership, conveniently located near Millenia Mall and short drive to Universal Studios, restaurants and public bus stop in front of the community.