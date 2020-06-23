Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities parking garage

4719 Cartegena Court Available 06/02/20 4719 Cartegena Ct. Orlando, FL 32808 - Charming 2 bed 1 bath home with a 1 car garage enclosed coming June 1, 2020.



Home is fully tiled throughout with a quaint kitchen holding all appliances needed. Living/dining room combo. Bedrooms have plenty of natural light. One car garage with built in shelves for extra storage.



The home is conveniently located near OBT and Clarcona Ocoee Rd. Please contact us for showing: Victor Martinez 407-443-2218 or email at victor@rentprosper.com



Requires:

$50.00 Application fee person 18 and over

$100.00 Administrative fee if approved



Don't let this home pass you by, call us today or visit us at www.rentprosper.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4655401)