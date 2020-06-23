All apartments in Orlando
4719 Cartegena Court

4719 Cartegena Court · No Longer Available
Location

4719 Cartegena Court, Orlando, FL 32808
Signal Hill

Amenities

garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4719 Cartegena Court Available 06/02/20 4719 Cartegena Ct. Orlando, FL 32808 - Charming 2 bed 1 bath home with a 1 car garage enclosed coming June 1, 2020.

Home is fully tiled throughout with a quaint kitchen holding all appliances needed. Living/dining room combo. Bedrooms have plenty of natural light. One car garage with built in shelves for extra storage.

The home is conveniently located near OBT and Clarcona Ocoee Rd. Please contact us for showing: Victor Martinez 407-443-2218 or email at victor@rentprosper.com

Requires:
$50.00 Application fee person 18 and over
$100.00 Administrative fee if approved

Don't let this home pass you by, call us today or visit us at www.rentprosper.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4655401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4719 Cartegena Court have any available units?
4719 Cartegena Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4719 Cartegena Court currently offering any rent specials?
4719 Cartegena Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4719 Cartegena Court pet-friendly?
No, 4719 Cartegena Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4719 Cartegena Court offer parking?
Yes, 4719 Cartegena Court offers parking.
Does 4719 Cartegena Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4719 Cartegena Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4719 Cartegena Court have a pool?
No, 4719 Cartegena Court does not have a pool.
Does 4719 Cartegena Court have accessible units?
No, 4719 Cartegena Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4719 Cartegena Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4719 Cartegena Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4719 Cartegena Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4719 Cartegena Court does not have units with air conditioning.
