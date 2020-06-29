4716 Walden Circle #1622

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available now for move in! Millenia Mall - Gorgeous 2 bed 2 bath condo ready today! Spacious open layout with living/dining combo fully carpeted. Kitchen has upgraded solid wood cabinets and granite counters. All appliances matching and ready at your disposal. Kitchen has laminate wood flooring. Bedrooms are fully carpeted, new blinds with upgraded bathroom cabinets and granite counters. Washer/Dryer hook ups only - must have own washer or dryer or can be included for an additional $25 in rental rate.



Community is located near the Millenia Mall, Restaurants, Shopping and more! Next to major Hwy 1-4 and minutes from Disney.



Call us today to schedule a showing: Victor Martinez 407-443-2218 or Victor@rentprosper.com



Requires:

$50 Application fee per person 18 and over

$100 Admin fee if approved.



Apply at www.rentprosper.com



