Orlando, FL
4716 Walden Circle #1622
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4716 Walden Circle #1622

4716 Walden Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4716 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available now for move in! Millenia Mall - Gorgeous 2 bed 2 bath condo ready today! Spacious open layout with living/dining combo fully carpeted. Kitchen has upgraded solid wood cabinets and granite counters. All appliances matching and ready at your disposal. Kitchen has laminate wood flooring. Bedrooms are fully carpeted, new blinds with upgraded bathroom cabinets and granite counters. Washer/Dryer hook ups only - must have own washer or dryer or can be included for an additional $25 in rental rate.

Community is located near the Millenia Mall, Restaurants, Shopping and more! Next to major Hwy 1-4 and minutes from Disney.

Call us today to schedule a showing: Victor Martinez 407-443-2218 or Victor@rentprosper.com

Requires:
$50 Application fee per person 18 and over
$100 Admin fee if approved.

Apply at www.rentprosper.com

(RLNE5637996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Walden Circle #1622 have any available units?
4716 Walden Circle #1622 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 Walden Circle #1622 have?
Some of 4716 Walden Circle #1622's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 Walden Circle #1622 currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Walden Circle #1622 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Walden Circle #1622 pet-friendly?
No, 4716 Walden Circle #1622 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4716 Walden Circle #1622 offer parking?
No, 4716 Walden Circle #1622 does not offer parking.
Does 4716 Walden Circle #1622 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4716 Walden Circle #1622 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Walden Circle #1622 have a pool?
No, 4716 Walden Circle #1622 does not have a pool.
Does 4716 Walden Circle #1622 have accessible units?
No, 4716 Walden Circle #1622 does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Walden Circle #1622 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 Walden Circle #1622 does not have units with dishwashers.

