4713 Capri Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters furnished

2/2 Furnished Condo in Towns of Southgate- Millenia Area - LOCATION...LOCATION..LOCATION! Great opportunity to rent this amazing condo at a very attractive price! Available now! Impressive turnkey furnished condo close to Mall at Millenia, Universal Studios and other area attractions. Convenient to I-4 and Florida Turnpike. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Ceramic Tile, Granite counters in the kitchen, Screened patio no rear neighbors. It is in the heart of Orlando and it offers Luxury at its best. Upon applicant approval, $200 administration fee and $75 lease preparation fee will apply at move in.



(RLNE4980730)