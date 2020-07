Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Great 2 bedroom/ 2 bath second floor condo at the Townes of Southgate subdivision. The condo has been remodeled with updated kitchen, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The unit has a screened porch overlooking the green. One assigned parking spot. The association has community pool and tennis court. Great location close to the Millenia Mall, I-4, Universal Studios, Downtown Orlando and shopping.