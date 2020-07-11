4642 Commander Dr. #931

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

Spacious 2BR/2BA Upgraded Condo in Venetian Place! - NOTE- Please be aware that showings can only be completed during business hours of the HOA, which is Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm. The HOA will permit you access through the gate but only during their business hours. Please be sure to schedule the tour accordingly.



This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,054 sqft condo is located on the third floor in the gated community of Venetian in Orlando. The condo features an open and expansive feeling with large windows that allow light to brighten the space. The kitchen overlooks the living and dining rooms and contains a full suite of stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, range, dishwasher, disposal and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Off to the side of the living space are the bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a large walk-in closet and en-suite full bath. The guest bedroom is just down the hall and has a large walk-in closet and an en-suite full bath as well. Rounding out this wonderful condo is the interior laundry room that includes washer and dryer hookups, and water, sewer and trash are included in the rental amount! Sorry, no pets allowed.



The Venetian Place Orlando condos are located in Orlando off South Semoran Boulevard. Community amenities include a fully equipped health center featuring cutting edge equipment, resort-style swimming pools and spa, lighted tennis courts, and 2 indoor racquetball courts. It is located right in the heart of Orlando, close to major highways, shopping malls, and local tourist attractions! We apologize but no pets are allowed in this community.



Please note, upon approval with our office applicants will also need to apply with the HOA at the cost of $100 per person. HOA applications can be processed within 24-48 hours, but please allow for up to 15 days. If applications are approved by the HOA, this cost is reimbursed as a credit towards rent due on the move-in date.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555.



No Pets Allowed



