4629 CASON COVE DRIVE

Nice one bedroom and one bathroom on second floor. With washer and dryer. Ready to move in. New roof and freshly paint. Close to I-4, Millenia Mall, restaurants, shopping's and more. Application fee $50.00 x person (non - refundable) Everyone 18 or above who will live in the property must go through the application process. Credit and background checks will be required. Net income after taxes must be a minimum of 3x rent. No eviction. No criminal record. Good rental history. We will verify your previous landlord reference and your employment. Available right now. Call fast, this beautiful property won't last long!