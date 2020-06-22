All apartments in Orlando
4629 CASON COVE DRIVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

4629 CASON COVE DRIVE

4629 Cason Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4629 Cason Cove Drive, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice one bedroom and one bathroom on second floor. With washer and dryer. Ready to move in. New roof and freshly paint. Close to I-4, Millenia Mall, restaurants, shopping's and more. Application fee $50.00 x person (non - refundable) Everyone 18 or above who will live in the property must go through the application process. Credit and background checks will be required. Net income after taxes must be a minimum of 3x rent. No eviction. No criminal record. Good rental history. We will verify your previous landlord reference and your employment. Available right now. Call fast, this beautiful property won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE have any available units?
4629 CASON COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4629 CASON COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4629 CASON COVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
