4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly gym pool trash valet clubhouse

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 car wash area clubhouse gym pool pet friendly trash valet

Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo Available Now! Minutes from MCO! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo Available Now in East Orlando!

Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with over 700 sq ft of living space! Located just minutes from the Orlando International Airport! Unit includes washer/dryer hook ups and all basic appliances! Water and valet trash included in the rent! This gated community offers a community pool, a fitness center, club house and car wash area!!



Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping, restaurants and more.



Section 8 Ok



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed



$900.00 Monthly Rent

$900.00 Security Deposit

$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

$100.00 HOA Application Fee (Applicants must be approved by HOA prior to move in)



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years verifiable rental history

-2 years verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3875396)