4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123

Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo Available Now! Minutes from MCO! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo Available Now in East Orlando!
Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with over 700 sq ft of living space! Located just minutes from the Orlando International Airport! Unit includes washer/dryer hook ups and all basic appliances! Water and valet trash included in the rent! This gated community offers a community pool, a fitness center, club house and car wash area!!
Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping, restaurants and more.
Section 8 Ok
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com
Pets Not Allowed
$900.00 Monthly Rent
$900.00 Security Deposit
$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
$100.00 HOA Application Fee (Applicants must be approved by HOA prior to move in)
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years verifiable rental history
-2 years verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3875396)