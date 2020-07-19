All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123

4606 Commander Dr Unit 1123 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4606 Commander Dr Unit 1123, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
gym
pool
trash valet
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
pet friendly
trash valet
Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo Available Now! Minutes from MCO! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo Available Now in East Orlando!
Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with over 700 sq ft of living space! Located just minutes from the Orlando International Airport! Unit includes washer/dryer hook ups and all basic appliances! Water and valet trash included in the rent! This gated community offers a community pool, a fitness center, club house and car wash area!!

Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping, restaurants and more.

Section 8 Ok

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$900.00 Monthly Rent
$900.00 Security Deposit
$65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
$100.00 HOA Application Fee (Applicants must be approved by HOA prior to move in)

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years verifiable rental history
-2 years verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3875396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 have any available units?
4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 have?
Some of 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 is pet friendly.
Does 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 offer parking?
No, 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 does not offer parking.
Does 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 have a pool?
Yes, 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 has a pool.
Does 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 have accessible units?
No, 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 Commander Drive Unit 1123 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach