All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4606 Commander Dr #1136.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4606 Commander Dr #1136
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

4606 Commander Dr #1136

4606 Commander Drive · (407) 392-2373 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4606 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4606 Commander Dr #1136 · Avail. Aug 15

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
4606 Commander Dr #1136 Available 08/15/20 Orlando: Convenient to Airport - 1 bed/1 bath, 3rd Floor Unit - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Come home to this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 3rd floor. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar for additional seating. There is a den/computer space/office area too! Other features include a washer and dryer, walk-in closet and ceiling fans. The location offers lots of restaurants, shopping, banks, grocery stores and more. The Orlando International Airport is just down the road...wow, how convenient! You are near major roadways so you can get anywhere easily.
Gated Community offers a swimming pool and hot tub, clubhouse with fitness center, sand volleyball, car care area and tennis courts.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd Floor
Kitchen Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Sitting Area/Den/Computer Space
Walk-in Closet
Volume Ceilings
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Open Floor Plan
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

NO PETS PERMITTED PER COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

What is verifiable income:

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4940121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 Commander Dr #1136 have any available units?
4606 Commander Dr #1136 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4606 Commander Dr #1136 have?
Some of 4606 Commander Dr #1136's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 Commander Dr #1136 currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Commander Dr #1136 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Commander Dr #1136 pet-friendly?
No, 4606 Commander Dr #1136 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4606 Commander Dr #1136 offer parking?
No, 4606 Commander Dr #1136 does not offer parking.
Does 4606 Commander Dr #1136 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4606 Commander Dr #1136 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Commander Dr #1136 have a pool?
Yes, 4606 Commander Dr #1136 has a pool.
Does 4606 Commander Dr #1136 have accessible units?
Yes, 4606 Commander Dr #1136 has accessible units.
Does 4606 Commander Dr #1136 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 Commander Dr #1136 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4606 Commander Dr #1136?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave
Orlando, FL 32839
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity