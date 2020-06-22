Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities accessible car wash area clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

4606 Commander Dr #1136 Available 08/15/20 Orlando: Convenient to Airport - 1 bed/1 bath, 3rd Floor Unit - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! Come home to this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 3rd floor. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar for additional seating. There is a den/computer space/office area too! Other features include a washer and dryer, walk-in closet and ceiling fans. The location offers lots of restaurants, shopping, banks, grocery stores and more. The Orlando International Airport is just down the road...wow, how convenient! You are near major roadways so you can get anywhere easily.

Gated Community offers a swimming pool and hot tub, clubhouse with fitness center, sand volleyball, car care area and tennis courts.



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



FEATURES:

3rd Floor

Kitchen Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Sitting Area/Den/Computer Space

Walk-in Closet

Volume Ceilings

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Ceiling Fans

Open Floor Plan

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



NO PETS PERMITTED PER COMMUNITY GUIDELINES



HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



What is verifiable income:



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



No Pets Allowed



