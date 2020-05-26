4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This cozy townhome which features a beautiful fireplace and screened Florida room is the perfect place for you! Open floor plan is great for entertaining. Both bedrooms are master suites with their own private bathroom, both of which have recently been remodeled. Powder bathroom downstairs for your guests! Washer/dryer is included! This one won't last!!!



Situated in the City Beautiful - Orlando - this property is close to everything! Hwy, 50, I-4 and the 408, to name a few, are just a quick jaunt to get anywhere in Central Florida you could want to go. Shopping, dining and entertainment are pretty much around the corner. Downtown Orlando with its vibrant nightlife is within 5 minutes. Theme parks, area beaches and so much more are an easy commute.



Qualifications: There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no eviction history, and income equaling at least 3 times the monthly rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.