Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:19 PM

4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE

4587 Lighthouse Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4587 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL 32808
Signal Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cozy townhome which features a beautiful fireplace and screened Florida room is the perfect place for you! Open floor plan is great for entertaining. Both bedrooms are master suites with their own private bathroom, both of which have recently been remodeled. Powder bathroom downstairs for your guests! Washer/dryer is included! This one won't last!!!

Situated in the City Beautiful - Orlando - this property is close to everything! Hwy, 50, I-4 and the 408, to name a few, are just a quick jaunt to get anywhere in Central Florida you could want to go. Shopping, dining and entertainment are pretty much around the corner. Downtown Orlando with its vibrant nightlife is within 5 minutes. Theme parks, area beaches and so much more are an easy commute.

Qualifications: There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no eviction history, and income equaling at least 3 times the monthly rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE have any available units?
4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE have?
Some of 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4587 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
