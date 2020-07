Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court

Very clean total renovation all wood floor upstairs and title in first floor , granite counter top , kitchen nook look out court yard with wet bar thru living room next to Park with swimming pool , tennis court , Basketball court & Soccer field ....

Ready to move in Sept.2019 !!!

If interest please call 407-760-0149



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/orlando-fl?lid=12531300



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5114094)