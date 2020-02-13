4545 CORBEL ALLEY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Welcome home to this beautiful three-story Mediterranean City Home with top of the line finishes for rent. This town home is just blocks from Lake Baldwin, Trails, Parks and the Shops, Restaurants in the New Broad St. town center of Baldwin Park. This Newer City Home has been well maintained. There are numerous modern upgrades including plank tile floors, custom closets, updated lighting fixtures and much more. As you walk into the first floor you enter though a foyer, first level you will also find light and bright open study/flex room and full bathroom. The second floor features an open floor plan that has the kitchen and dining room as well as the open family room. The third floor features the large master suite with a custom built in walk-in closet and a large master bathroom with dual sinks. The Third floor also features a second and third bedroom with a connecting bathroom. The laundry area is located on the third floor in-between the master bedroom and second bedrooms. This City Mediterranean is located just steps from the close to the fitness centers, community pools, and all the other wonderful activities that Baldwin Park Lifestyle has to offer.