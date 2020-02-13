All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

4545 CORBEL ALLEY

4545 Corbel Aly · No Longer Available
Location

4545 Corbel Aly, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful three-story Mediterranean City Home with top of the line finishes for rent. This town home is just blocks from Lake Baldwin, Trails, Parks and the Shops, Restaurants in the New Broad St. town center of Baldwin Park. This Newer City Home has been well maintained. There are numerous modern upgrades including plank tile floors, custom closets, updated lighting fixtures and much more. As you walk into the first floor you enter though a foyer, first level you will also find light and bright open study/flex room and full bathroom. The second floor features an open floor plan that has the kitchen and dining room as well as the open family room. The third floor features the large master suite with a custom built in walk-in closet and a large master bathroom with dual sinks. The Third floor also features a second and third bedroom with a connecting bathroom. The laundry area is located on the third floor in-between the master bedroom and second bedrooms. This City Mediterranean is located just steps from the close to the fitness centers, community pools, and all the other wonderful activities that Baldwin Park Lifestyle has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 CORBEL ALLEY have any available units?
4545 CORBEL ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 CORBEL ALLEY have?
Some of 4545 CORBEL ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 CORBEL ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
4545 CORBEL ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 CORBEL ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 4545 CORBEL ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4545 CORBEL ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 4545 CORBEL ALLEY offers parking.
Does 4545 CORBEL ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4545 CORBEL ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 CORBEL ALLEY have a pool?
Yes, 4545 CORBEL ALLEY has a pool.
Does 4545 CORBEL ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 4545 CORBEL ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 CORBEL ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4545 CORBEL ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
