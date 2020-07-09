4518 Commander Drive - 1, Apt 1938

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court valet service

Beautiful unit 3/2 condo in the 3rd floor . This community includes plenty of amenities, including 2 resort style pools, fitness center, spa and sauna, tennis court, racquetball court, barbeque and picnic area, and much more! Very convenient location near major highways, transportation, shopping, and dining and just minutes away from Downtown Orlando, Lake Nona, and Orlando International Airport. HOA dues cover all amenities, exterior maintenance and landscaping, valet garbage removal, water, storm drainage, waste and sewage disposal, pest control, and 24 hours security gates. !Sorry No Pets !