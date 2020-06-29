4435 RING NECK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Townhome style home ..2 bedroom, 2 story town home with one car ATTACHED garage. This community has recently been update, new exteriors to the building , all new paint, new landscape, new exterior lighting, resurfaced parking areas , new rewired cable... and more. this unit is a second floor, with living room, kitchen, dining room, two full baths, two bedrooms ..Property has all new carpet, and a screened /covered porch which runs the length of the entire unit. Property is close to main roadways and bus lines.... short distance to shopping and restaurant call to see.