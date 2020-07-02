All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

4422 RING NECK RD

4422 Ring Neck Road · No Longer Available
Location

4422 Ring Neck Road, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 2/1.5 town home is 2 stories and has an attached shared garage. The entire unit has been completely repainted, and downstairs has new tile floors with new laminate floors upstairs. It comes with refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Half bathroom downstairs, with a full bathroom upstairs shared be the bedrooms. Large spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space. The garage is a shared garage with 1 space for the tenants use and a small storage closet. There is also a small outside fenced in patio in the front of the unit. Convenient location only 10 minutes from I-4 and 20 minutes from downtown.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 RING NECK RD have any available units?
4422 RING NECK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 RING NECK RD have?
Some of 4422 RING NECK RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 RING NECK RD currently offering any rent specials?
4422 RING NECK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 RING NECK RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4422 RING NECK RD is pet friendly.
Does 4422 RING NECK RD offer parking?
Yes, 4422 RING NECK RD offers parking.
Does 4422 RING NECK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 RING NECK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 RING NECK RD have a pool?
No, 4422 RING NECK RD does not have a pool.
Does 4422 RING NECK RD have accessible units?
No, 4422 RING NECK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 RING NECK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4422 RING NECK RD has units with dishwashers.
