Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE

4420 Virginia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4420 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Join the active community and lifestyle of Baldwin Park with this recently repainted exterior/ interior 3 bed/ 2 bath executive home with solid concrete block construction. The open floor plan, is bright and airy. The kitchen and casual dining space are great for entertaining, with an abundance of natural light. A French door leads to the pavered stoned patio. The Master Bedroom features an over sized walk-in closet, and large master bathroom with double vanity sinks, garden tub and separate shower. This home features a 2 car rear entry garage. Located within walking distance to Lake Susannah and Lake Baldwin, the park, community pool, fitness center, restaurants and boutiques with convenient access to 408. Lake Baldwin Park is a beautiful, shady park that covers 23.16 acres on Lake Baldwin with a walking, biking and running path. The park is one of two city parks which boasts a sandy beach. This park is the only park in the city known as “dog friendly” – dogs may be off leash during park hours. Will not last. loaded with upgrades which include granite, crown molding, pine wood flooring, wood blinds, designer light fixtures, and premium painted rooms master bedroom has oversized walk-in closet. You can walk to the restaurants, shopping, banks, Publix, pools, fitness centers and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE have any available units?
4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE have?
Some of 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4420 VIRGINIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
