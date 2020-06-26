All apartments in Orlando
438 PURDUE STREET
438 Purdue Street · No Longer Available
Location

438 Purdue Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Delaney Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Why live in a large apartment community surrounded by noisy neighbors when you can live in a quiet location in one of Orlandos favorite neighborhoods?. Upstairs unit in a completely remodeled duplex in the heart of Delaney Park. Newer kitchen, bath, AC, electric, plumbing, windows, recessed lights, window treatments, etc. Screened porch for extra living space. Washer/dryer in unit. Original hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Great downtown location close to parks, lakes, shopping, hospitals and restaurants. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 PURDUE STREET have any available units?
438 PURDUE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 PURDUE STREET have?
Some of 438 PURDUE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 PURDUE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
438 PURDUE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 PURDUE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 438 PURDUE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 438 PURDUE STREET offer parking?
No, 438 PURDUE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 438 PURDUE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 438 PURDUE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 PURDUE STREET have a pool?
No, 438 PURDUE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 438 PURDUE STREET have accessible units?
No, 438 PURDUE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 438 PURDUE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 438 PURDUE STREET has units with dishwashers.
