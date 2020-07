Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful townhouse style condo. Two masters, one on main floor and one on second floor. Desirable "The Fountains" Community offers great amenities, tennis court, in-ground pool, Gazebo and much much more. Minutes from Millennia Mall, Universal Studios, Sea World, Holy Land and Disney. 20 minutes to the airport and 1 Hr from the beaches. APPLICATION FEE $100 ONLY. MOVE IN READY! MUST SEE TODAY!