Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

430 Cherokee Drive Available 07/15/19 Delaney Park Downtown Orlando Home with Pool - **PENDING!!** Get busy living in the highly desired downtown Lake Cherokee/Delaney Park historic district. This 3/2 pool home is across the street from the Lake Cherokee and Lake Cherokee Park. Enjoy hot days in the pool and leisurely evening walks to Delaney Park and Lake Davis. Centrally located, you are a minute from downtown, a minute to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Zoned for Blanker K-8 and Boone High School. Easy access to I-4 and SR 408. Pets considered with owner approval. Available on or about August 1, 2019. Renters insurance is required including certain property coverage.



(RLNE3185533)