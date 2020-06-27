All apartments in Orlando
430 Cherokee Drive
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

430 Cherokee Drive

430 Cherokee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

430 Cherokee Drive, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Cherokee

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
430 Cherokee Drive Available 07/15/19 Delaney Park Downtown Orlando Home with Pool - **PENDING!!** Get busy living in the highly desired downtown Lake Cherokee/Delaney Park historic district. This 3/2 pool home is across the street from the Lake Cherokee and Lake Cherokee Park. Enjoy hot days in the pool and leisurely evening walks to Delaney Park and Lake Davis. Centrally located, you are a minute from downtown, a minute to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Zoned for Blanker K-8 and Boone High School. Easy access to I-4 and SR 408. Pets considered with owner approval. Available on or about August 1, 2019. Renters insurance is required including certain property coverage.

(RLNE3185533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Cherokee Drive have any available units?
430 Cherokee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 430 Cherokee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
430 Cherokee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Cherokee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Cherokee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 430 Cherokee Drive offer parking?
No, 430 Cherokee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 430 Cherokee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Cherokee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Cherokee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 430 Cherokee Drive has a pool.
Does 430 Cherokee Drive have accessible units?
No, 430 Cherokee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Cherokee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Cherokee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Cherokee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Cherokee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
