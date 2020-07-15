All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

4225 Thornbriar Ln, O211

4225 Thornbriar Lane · (407) 512-6419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4225 Thornbriar Lane, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4225 Thornbriar Ln, O211 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
1/1 Condo Available Now - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in
Security Deposit : $950.00 Minimum
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 3x rental amount or more

Unit Available NOW

Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patio.

Unit has tile flooring in the full unit

For More Information please contact us at 407.512.6419

To apply visit
https://rentprosper.appfolio.com/listings/detail/1f9172b2-6ec0-418d-8e10-92465db84d23

Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

