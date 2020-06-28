4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7

Amenities

This beautiful 1 bedroom 1.5 bath loft apartment has recently been tastefully remodeled. Gorgeous neutral twenty four inch tiles adorn the first level of this home, making it easy for maintenance and decorating. The white kitchen cabinets gives the home elegance and style really up to date with contemporary homes. Relax with the total privacy you will enjoy in you second floor bedroom sanctuary. The community has many amenities for you to enjoy like two pools, fitness center, laundry room and much more. The home is in a great centralized location minutes to the international airport, great dining, shopping, and major highways. The property is the lowest priced one bedroom in the entire community. Call us today for your private tour, WIll NOT LAST!