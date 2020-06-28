All apartments in Orlando
4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7

4223 S Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4223 S Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
This beautiful 1 bedroom 1.5 bath loft apartment has recently been tastefully remodeled. Gorgeous neutral twenty four inch tiles adorn the first level of this home, making it easy for maintenance and decorating. The white kitchen cabinets gives the home elegance and style really up to date with contemporary homes. Relax with the total privacy you will enjoy in you second floor bedroom sanctuary. The community has many amenities for you to enjoy like two pools, fitness center, laundry room and much more. The home is in a great centralized location minutes to the international airport, great dining, shopping, and major highways. The property is the lowest priced one bedroom in the entire community. Call us today for your private tour, WIll NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 have any available units?
4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 have?
Some of 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 pet-friendly?
No, 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 offer parking?
No, 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 does not offer parking.
Does 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 have a pool?
Yes, 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 has a pool.
Does 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4223 S Semoran Blvd Apt 7 has units with dishwashers.
