Amenities

recently renovated gym pool tennis court hot tub carpet

4196 Versailles Dr. #D, Orlando, FL 32808 - Come see this huge 3 bedroom 2 bath condominium in the beautiful Cypress Pointe Condominium Community which is located right next to tranquil Lake Orlando. The unit is newly rehabbed with fresh paint, new flooring, and new carpet. The property features a park, tennis courts, pool, hot tub, fitness center, and if conveniently located just minutes from Winter Park, Downtown, and Altamonte Springs.



- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent

- No Evictions

- No Rental Debt

- No Utility Debt



Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and complete a guest card to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5525010)