4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail

4177 N Orange Blossom Trl Unit 602 · No Longer Available
Location

4177 N Orange Blossom Trl Unit 602, Orlando, FL 32804

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4eb6b40a5 ---- Beautiful and spacious 3 bed 2 bath condo with balcony with direct view of Lake Fairview. GATED Fairview Grande Condominium has a dock on Lake Fairview. Built in 2009 this nice split bedroom plan has tile throughout for easy upkeep. Large Master Suite and Master Bath with separate Tub and Shower. Nice open kitchen with large breakfast nook and stainless appliances. Features a nice Community Pool as well! Easy drive to downtown, College Park and more! Contact our automated showing line 24/7 at 407-499-8090 enter 1 and 4177 to schedule an appointment. HOA additional requirements. Pets negotiable but HOA has certain restrictions regarding pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail have any available units?
4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail have?
Some of 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail offer parking?
No, 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail has a pool.
Does 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail have accessible units?
No, 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

