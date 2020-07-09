4177 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4eb6b40a5 ---- Beautiful and spacious 3 bed 2 bath condo with balcony with direct view of Lake Fairview. GATED Fairview Grande Condominium has a dock on Lake Fairview. Built in 2009 this nice split bedroom plan has tile throughout for easy upkeep. Large Master Suite and Master Bath with separate Tub and Shower. Nice open kitchen with large breakfast nook and stainless appliances. Features a nice Community Pool as well! Easy drive to downtown, College Park and more! Contact our automated showing line 24/7 at 407-499-8090 enter 1 and 4177 to schedule an appointment. HOA additional requirements. Pets negotiable but HOA has certain restrictions regarding pets.