Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

****Available August 1st**** Beautiful first floor 2/1 with all ceramic tile flooring located in the center of downtown Orlando's Eola Heights historic district. Light and bright unit features a dining area, full sized living room, a walk in closet, central AC system and plenty of additional storage space. Kitchen to be be lightly refreshed too! Walk to everything that downtown has to offer