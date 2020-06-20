4167 PLAYER CIRCLE

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED! Amazingly priced completely renovated 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condominium with a gorgeous Lake View from the Living room and Master Bedroom. This cozy apartment has been completely remodeled with brand new Wood Tile Floors, Quartz Counter tops, Newer Cabinets, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, New Vanity in the Master Bathroom with Granite Counter Top, New Recessed Ceiling Lights and freshly painted!! The property offers an open floor plan with the Kitchen, Living and Dinning room integrated and tons of natural light due to the large windows through out the home. The HOA includes a big community Pool and you can rent the Club House to have your parties and receptions, plus all the buildings in this community have ELEVATOR. !!! PROPERTY IS ALSO FOR SALE.