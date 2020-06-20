All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:19 AM

4167 PLAYER CIRCLE

4167 Player Circle · (321) 821-8446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4167 Player Circle, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 532 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 838 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
FULLY FURNISHED! Amazingly priced completely renovated 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condominium with a gorgeous Lake View from the Living room and Master Bedroom. This cozy apartment has been completely remodeled with brand new Wood Tile Floors, Quartz Counter tops, Newer Cabinets, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, New Vanity in the Master Bathroom with Granite Counter Top, New Recessed Ceiling Lights and freshly painted!! The property offers an open floor plan with the Kitchen, Living and Dinning room integrated and tons of natural light due to the large windows through out the home. The HOA includes a big community Pool and you can rent the Club House to have your parties and receptions, plus all the buildings in this community have ELEVATOR. !!! PROPERTY IS ALSO FOR SALE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE have any available units?
4167 PLAYER CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE have?
Some of 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4167 PLAYER CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4167 PLAYER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
