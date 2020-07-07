All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:52 PM

416 E AMELIA STREET

416 Amelia Street · No Longer Available
Location

416 Amelia Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Callahan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
media room
Welcome home to this STUNNING 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath POOL home, located in the middle of Lake Eola Heights! The kitchen has been upgraded with beautiful marble counters and marble back splash, as well as newer stainless steel appliances, including a gas range & counter-depth fridge. A bright & sunny dining room sits right off the kitchen, with a set of french doors & plenty of windows looking out over the backyard. The spacious downstairs master suite features a huge en-suite bath, with tiled shower & claw foot tub, as well as a sitting area, walk-in closet & access to an outdoor courtyard. Upstairs you'll find two additional bedrooms, a large bathroom with dual sinks, & tons of storage. Step outside and you'll enjoy your own private backyard oasis, without any neighbors located behind you! The covered back porch features an oscillating roof, so you can keep the space covered on a rainy afternoon, or open it up for additional light. The backyard also features a large sparkling pool with waterfalls, new landscaping, plus a 2 car garage & gated driveway. Close to Downtown shopping, theaters, restaurants, easy access to expressways and I-4. Location allows walking distance to everything that makes Lake Eola Heights special! ***Tenants will pay additional $200/mo directly to Landlord to cover ALL utilities, Reason is the rented studio apartment that is part of main house with shared utilities.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 E AMELIA STREET have any available units?
416 E AMELIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 E AMELIA STREET have?
Some of 416 E AMELIA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 E AMELIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
416 E AMELIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 E AMELIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 416 E AMELIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 416 E AMELIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 416 E AMELIA STREET offers parking.
Does 416 E AMELIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 E AMELIA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 E AMELIA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 416 E AMELIA STREET has a pool.
Does 416 E AMELIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 416 E AMELIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 416 E AMELIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 E AMELIA STREET has units with dishwashers.

