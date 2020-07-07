416 E AMELIA STREET

Amenities

Welcome home to this STUNNING 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath POOL home, located in the middle of Lake Eola Heights! The kitchen has been upgraded with beautiful marble counters and marble back splash, as well as newer stainless steel appliances, including a gas range & counter-depth fridge. A bright & sunny dining room sits right off the kitchen, with a set of french doors & plenty of windows looking out over the backyard. The spacious downstairs master suite features a huge en-suite bath, with tiled shower & claw foot tub, as well as a sitting area, walk-in closet & access to an outdoor courtyard. Upstairs you'll find two additional bedrooms, a large bathroom with dual sinks, & tons of storage. Step outside and you'll enjoy your own private backyard oasis, without any neighbors located behind you! The covered back porch features an oscillating roof, so you can keep the space covered on a rainy afternoon, or open it up for additional light. The backyard also features a large sparkling pool with waterfalls, new landscaping, plus a 2 car garage & gated driveway. Close to Downtown shopping, theaters, restaurants, easy access to expressways and I-4. Location allows walking distance to everything that makes Lake Eola Heights special! ***Tenants will pay additional $200/mo directly to Landlord to cover ALL utilities, Reason is the rented studio apartment that is part of main house with shared utilities.***