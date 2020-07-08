All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 7 2019 at 9:50 PM

4102 Dijon Drive · No Longer Available
Orlando
Rosemont
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4102 Dijon Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
pool
playground
tennis court
online portal
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
online portal
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b175048040 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This nice 2 bedroom 2nd floor condo is located in the gated community of Cypress Pointe at Lake Orlando just minutes to shopping, dining, Trotters Park, SR408 and the Maitland Exchange. The home includes a spacious floor plan and kitchen with all the appliances, outdoor balcony, and exterior storage. Community features include a sparkling swimming pool, tennis court, and playground. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 Dijon Dr. have any available units?
4102 Dijon Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4102 Dijon Dr. have?
Some of 4102 Dijon Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 Dijon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4102 Dijon Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 Dijon Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4102 Dijon Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4102 Dijon Dr. offer parking?
No, 4102 Dijon Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4102 Dijon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4102 Dijon Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 Dijon Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4102 Dijon Dr. has a pool.
Does 4102 Dijon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4102 Dijon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 Dijon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4102 Dijon Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

