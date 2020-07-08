4102 Dijon Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr maintenance pool playground tennis court online portal

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool 24hr maintenance online portal tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b175048040 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This nice 2 bedroom 2nd floor condo is located in the gated community of Cypress Pointe at Lake Orlando just minutes to shopping, dining, Trotters Park, SR408 and the Maitland Exchange. The home includes a spacious floor plan and kitchen with all the appliances, outdoor balcony, and exterior storage. Community features include a sparkling swimming pool, tennis court, and playground. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.