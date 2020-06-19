All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

4100-8 Pershing Point Place

4100 Pershing Pointe Pl · (800) 677-5513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4100 Pershing Pointe Pl, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4100-8 Pershing Point Place - PA4100-8 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
dog park
car wash area
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
pool
4100-8 Pershing Point Place - PA4100-8 Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo! - Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo near the Florida Mall and Orlando International Airport. This spacious unit includes a screened porch, washer/dryer hookups, and all basic appliances! Water and trash included! This community offers a community pool, a dog park, and a car wash area!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive

$1,100.00 Rent
$1,100.00 Security Deposit
$75 Application fee per applicant over 18
Applicants must be approved by HOA prior to moving in.

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions and No Bankruptcies
Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2094551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100-8 Pershing Point Place have any available units?
4100-8 Pershing Point Place has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100-8 Pershing Point Place have?
Some of 4100-8 Pershing Point Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100-8 Pershing Point Place currently offering any rent specials?
4100-8 Pershing Point Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100-8 Pershing Point Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4100-8 Pershing Point Place is pet friendly.
Does 4100-8 Pershing Point Place offer parking?
No, 4100-8 Pershing Point Place does not offer parking.
Does 4100-8 Pershing Point Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100-8 Pershing Point Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100-8 Pershing Point Place have a pool?
Yes, 4100-8 Pershing Point Place has a pool.
Does 4100-8 Pershing Point Place have accessible units?
No, 4100-8 Pershing Point Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4100-8 Pershing Point Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100-8 Pershing Point Place does not have units with dishwashers.
