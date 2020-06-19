Amenities

4100-8 Pershing Point Place - PA4100-8 Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo! - Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms condo near the Florida Mall and Orlando International Airport. This spacious unit includes a screened porch, washer/dryer hookups, and all basic appliances! Water and trash included! This community offers a community pool, a dog park, and a car wash area!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed

$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive



$1,100.00 Rent

$1,100.00 Security Deposit

$75 Application fee per applicant over 18

Applicants must be approved by HOA prior to moving in.



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years of verifiable rental history

2 years of verifiable employment history

No Evictions and No Bankruptcies

Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant



No Pets Allowed



