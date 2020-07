Amenities

***Available October 1st *** RENT INCLUDES Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, Pest Control and Lawn Maintenance!! All of this in historic Eola Heights in a studio that's a part of a converted downtown bungalow property. New plank style flooring in kitchen area. Pet friendly property is within blocks to Lake Eola, Publix, Cobb Cinema Café and all of downtown's nightlife and dining.